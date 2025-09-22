Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $71.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

