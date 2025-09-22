Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Purchases Shares of 16,464 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock opened at $99.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $80.14 and a one year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

