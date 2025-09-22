Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $30.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

