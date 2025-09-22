Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $3.27 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PFG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PFG opened at $81.71 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

