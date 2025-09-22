Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $3.44 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,872,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $290.46 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

