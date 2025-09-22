Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. $ALLO

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 344,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.
Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ALLO stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.36. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
