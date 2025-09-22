Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. $ALLO

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 344,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.36. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.