Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes $411,000 Position in Global Industrial Company $GIC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 1,600.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the first quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Global Industrial by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Global Industrial Price Performance

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. Global Industrial Company has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $38.79.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.81 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 22.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.82%.

About Global Industrial

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.