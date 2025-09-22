Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $113.46 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.