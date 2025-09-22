Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.61 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.