Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Stock Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3,009.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Labcorp worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,722,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,817,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after purchasing an additional 624,099 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after purchasing an additional 318,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,950,000 after purchasing an additional 250,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $4,207,192. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of LH opened at $277.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $283.47.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

