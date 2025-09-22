Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH Stock Position Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3,009.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Labcorp worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,722,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,262,817,000 after buying an additional 71,464 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,220,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,696,000 after purchasing an additional 624,099 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,957,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,750,000 after purchasing an additional 318,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Labcorp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,950,000 after purchasing an additional 250,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total value of $1,505,439.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total transaction of $529,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $4,207,192. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Labcorp Price Performance
Shares of LH opened at $277.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $209.38 and a twelve month high of $283.47.
Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Labcorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.
Labcorp Company Profile
Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.
