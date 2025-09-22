Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 91,558 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 91,558 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,294,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Wedbush upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $610.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $391,611.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,618.20. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,405 shares of company stock valued at $196,059,438. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $778.38 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $747.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.27. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The business had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

