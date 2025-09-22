Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. $MSGE Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,992 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $33,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSGE. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 136,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,632.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,273.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $46.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 458.14% and a net margin of 3.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.