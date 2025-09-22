ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 190.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 131.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAN opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.31 and a beta of 1.08.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

