ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 41.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 48.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 190.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $37.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $75.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

