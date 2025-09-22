Maplebear Inc. $CART Stake Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 305.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,541 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of Maplebear worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Maplebear by 914.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Maplebear by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Trading Down 8.6%

NASDAQ:CART opened at $41.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $230,068.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,320. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,973,562 shares of company stock valued at $237,668,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Maplebear from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

