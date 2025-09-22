Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $13,231,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,914,341 shares of company stock valued at $662,228,310 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

