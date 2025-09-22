MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $38,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total transaction of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.8%

MarketAxess stock opened at $178.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

