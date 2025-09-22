Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,864,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4,080.3% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $268.52 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.25.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.26.

In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

