Matthew Liebowitz Sells 50,000 Shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,722.15. The trade was a 46.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2,624.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 206,791 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 664,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 117,620 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 237,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 760,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fermium Researc raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

