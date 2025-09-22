Matthew Liebowitz Sells 50,000 Shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,722.15. The trade was a 46.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.10. Element Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.The firm had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2,624.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 214,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 206,791 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 664,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 117,620 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 237,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 760,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fermium Researc raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESI

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.