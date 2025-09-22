McKesson Corporation $MCK Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in McKesson by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.10.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $698.07 on Monday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $695.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.81. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.