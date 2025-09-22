Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Bought by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.4% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,766,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 422,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $311,946,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $980.00 price objective (up previously from $888.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.05.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total value of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,405 shares of company stock valued at $196,059,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $778.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $747.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $479.80 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

