Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,310 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 642,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brady Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 39.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.