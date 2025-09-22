Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Stock Position in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amcor were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Amcor by 234.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $36,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE AMCR opened at $8.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amcor PLC has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

