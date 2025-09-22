Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 1,862 Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Aercap during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aercap by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Aercap during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aercap Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $120.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $125.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Aercap Announces Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

