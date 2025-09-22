Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 190 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in eBay were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 147.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,942 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 117,490 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,498 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,553,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,688,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.89.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $91.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.26. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,227.75. The trade was a 58.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,553 shares of company stock worth $13,505,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

