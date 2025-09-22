NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,032,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002,191 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NMI were worth $43,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 163,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NMI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.39 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 55.57%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NMI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

