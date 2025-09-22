Nokia Corporation $NOK Holdings Cut by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lowered its holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 763.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.52.

Nokia Trading Down 0.2%

Nokia stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Nokia Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

