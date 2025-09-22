NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 6,231 Exelon Corporation $EXC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,417,000 after acquiring an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,777,000 after acquiring an additional 106,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,008,000 after acquiring an additional 83,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Up 0.7%

EXC opened at $43.41 on Monday. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.19.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 60.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

