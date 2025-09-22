NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $246,000 in News Corporation $NWSA

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,764,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,030,000 after buying an additional 812,180 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in News by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 27,189,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 572,331 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in News by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183,613 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP raised its stake in News by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,439,000 after buying an additional 2,185,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in News by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,391,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,758,000 after buying an additional 80,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on News from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.
News Trading Up 0.6%
News stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 13.21%.The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
News Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
