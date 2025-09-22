NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $284,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.3%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $238.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.54.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,541,874 shares of company stock valued at $612,300,600. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.