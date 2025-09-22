NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $330,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. BTIG Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $74.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

