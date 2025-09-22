NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 281.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $539,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $339,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total value of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $132.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

