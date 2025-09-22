NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,847.50. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,730 shares of company stock worth $16,441,331 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $323.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.83.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

