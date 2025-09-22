NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Shares in Graco Inc. $GGG

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 41.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Graco by 5.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Graco Price Performance

GGG opened at $84.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $92.86.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $571.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.57 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 22.26%.Graco’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

