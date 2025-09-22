NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 1,890 KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,137,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. Finally, Unisphere Establishment grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% in the 1st quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $148.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.13 and its 200-day moving average is $127.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

