NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 6,525 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July $GJUL

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.08% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 180.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $299,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GJUL opened at $40.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $553.77 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.54.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

