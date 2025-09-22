NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 108 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.6%

MOH stock opened at $175.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $151.95 and a twelve month high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Woys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.