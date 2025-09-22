NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 137 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM opened at $246.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.73. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $247.04.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

