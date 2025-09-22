NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in DraftKings by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in DraftKings by 2,423.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 321,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.45 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 target price on DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.12.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,129.81. This represents a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,300,000. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,285,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

