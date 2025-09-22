NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 293 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,428 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $98,157,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $46,464,000. Amundi raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 24.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,861,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,975,000 after buying an additional 555,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 220.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 792,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,248,000 after buying an additional 545,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of FBIN opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

In other news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $89,371.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 97,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,002.08. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

