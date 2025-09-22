NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 518 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $374.84 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $388.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.86 and a 200 day moving average of $329.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.500-19.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In related news, CAO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.52, for a total value of $1,027,876.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,135.92. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

