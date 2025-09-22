NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 7,480 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 274.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,758,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,292,000 after buying an additional 7,889,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,607 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,432 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,078,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,870,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

