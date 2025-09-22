NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 226,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 76,723 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $76.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.78. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Darrell Owens sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $40,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,227.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,160. This trade represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,450. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

