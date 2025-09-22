NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $3,914,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 30,472 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Berkeley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,914,341 shares of company stock valued at $662,228,310. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

