NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,896 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,697 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $635,310,000 after acquiring an additional 839,113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26,732.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583,864 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after acquiring an additional 581,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,387,000 after acquiring an additional 567,831 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $224.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.28. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $256.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.