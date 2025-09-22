Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.64. This represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

