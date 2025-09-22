Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Corporation $HAFC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8,375.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 45,060 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 56.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanmi Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a market cap of $758.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial Corporation has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $65.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corporation will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.23%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

