Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,110 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SCHF stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

