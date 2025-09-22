Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after purchasing an additional 498,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,427,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $137.41 on Monday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

