Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 89.3% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,859,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $21,057,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 201.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,364,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 911,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 41.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,967,000 after buying an additional 757,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of AMKR opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder John T. Kim bought 441,589 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,648,719.65. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,789,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,800,116.15. The trade was a 13.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 11,792 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,354 shares in the company, valued at $208,850. The trade was a 58.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

